Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 10,655 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,928 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,655 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Shopify by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 89.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOP stock opened at $71.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.03 billion, a PE ratio of 794.87 and a beta of 2.22. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $45.11 and a one year high of $91.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.38.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

