Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 1,133 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,551,000 after acquiring an additional 73,429,036 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $337,567,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,927,000 after acquiring an additional 617,023 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,740,000 after acquiring an additional 80,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,176,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,414,000 after acquiring an additional 21,223 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $152.59 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $159.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.77 and a 200-day moving average of $145.45. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.