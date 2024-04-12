Financial Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Exelon by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,018,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,744 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Exelon by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,236,000 after acquiring an additional 343,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,515,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,655,000 after acquiring an additional 263,797 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,644,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,837,000 after acquiring an additional 78,316 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Exelon by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,665,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,852,000 after buying an additional 395,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

Exelon Stock Down 0.3 %

EXC stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $43.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.19.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.