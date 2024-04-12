Financial Counselors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $95.84 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $102.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.42.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

