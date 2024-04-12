Financial Counselors Inc. Has $3.66 Million Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 53,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on IP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $287,770. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IP stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day moving average is $35.80.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

