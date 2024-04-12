Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,539,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563,788 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,676 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after buying an additional 5,367,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1,745.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,711,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,462,000 after buying an additional 4,456,002 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $71.04 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.56.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

