Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,281 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in DraftKings by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKNG stock opened at $45.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.32. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.24% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.46.

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $20,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,291,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,656,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $20,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,291,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,656,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $7,564,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,815,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,309,698.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,596,101 shares of company stock valued at $65,685,509 over the last three months. 51.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

