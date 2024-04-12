Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 136 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $5,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $2,704,000. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 62,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,603,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LECO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $208.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.25.

Insider Activity at Lincoln Electric

In related news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $834,202.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $834,202.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $3,178,719.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,554,575.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 0.4 %

LECO stock opened at $242.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.53. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.21 and a 12 month high of $261.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.