First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.83

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.83 and traded as high as C$15.80. First Capital Realty shares last traded at C$15.62, with a volume of 178,099 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of First Capital Realty from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$16.50 to C$17.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Capital Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.41.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$15.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.33.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

