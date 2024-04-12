First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $16.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays started coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on First Horizon from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group raised First Horizon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

First Horizon Price Performance

NYSE:FHN opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.94. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.20 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 17.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $650.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Horizon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 241.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

