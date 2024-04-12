First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 145,254 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 86,807 shares.The stock last traded at $64.63 and had previously closed at $66.28.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.25. The firm has a market cap of $854.88 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0096 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 61.1% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 52,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 20,032 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 93,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 105,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after buying an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

