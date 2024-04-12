First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 145,254 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 86,807 shares.The stock last traded at $64.63 and had previously closed at $66.28.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.25. The firm has a market cap of $854.88 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0096 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile
The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
