First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.81 and last traded at $24.94. 34,539 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 30,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.88.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.64. The company has a market cap of $123.81 million, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRI. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 95,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,910,000.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the S&P United States REIT Index (the Index). The Index measures the securitized United States real estate investment trust (REIT) market and maintains a constituency that reflects the composition of the overall REIT market.

