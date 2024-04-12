First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Purchased by Cedrus LLC

Cedrus LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Cedrus LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,109,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $18,435,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,211,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,915,000 after acquiring an additional 51,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,914,000 after acquiring an additional 42,869 shares in the last quarter.

FIW opened at $99.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.26. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $102.55.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

