FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $170.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FSV. StockNews.com downgraded FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on FirstService from $196.00 to $193.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded FirstService from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on FirstService from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $177.86.

FirstService Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $154.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 0.97. FirstService has a twelve month low of $134.77 and a twelve month high of $171.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 2.32%. Equities research analysts expect that FirstService will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 44.64%.

Institutional Trading of FirstService

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in FirstService by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,864,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,913,000 after purchasing an additional 776,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at $82,488,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 412.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,836,000 after acquiring an additional 287,863 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 245.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,803,000 after acquiring an additional 240,303 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,391,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,325,000 after acquiring an additional 238,980 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

