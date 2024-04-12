FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FormFactor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.63.

FormFactor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $45.87 on Thursday. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 1.18.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $168.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.49 million. On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $173,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,680,499.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $173,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,680,499.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $445,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,075.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,223,580. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,387,000 after acquiring an additional 862,885 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at $18,309,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in FormFactor by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,485,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,273,000 after buying an additional 678,330 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,057,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,100,000 after purchasing an additional 581,308 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,331,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,607,000 after purchasing an additional 435,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

