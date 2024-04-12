Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FOXF. StockNews.com lowered Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Fox Factory from $69.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fox Factory from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOXF

Fox Factory Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $42.70 on Friday. Fox Factory has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $117.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.99 and a 200-day moving average of $65.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.34). Fox Factory had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $332.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Fox Factory’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fox Factory

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter worth $859,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fox Factory by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,279,000 after buying an additional 46,132 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth $379,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Fox Factory by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,695,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,381,000 after buying an additional 844,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Fox Factory by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter.

About Fox Factory

(Get Free Report

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.