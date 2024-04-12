Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $43.69

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.69 and last traded at $43.91, with a volume of 142696 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FOXF shares. Bank of America cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $69.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.34). Fox Factory had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $332.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fox Factory

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at $859,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,279,000 after acquiring an additional 46,132 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,695,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,381,000 after acquiring an additional 844,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Featured Stories

