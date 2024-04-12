Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Shares Gap Up to $12.51

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.51, but opened at $12.85. Franklin BSP Realty Trust shares last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 60,478 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on FBRT. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jonestrading decreased their price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 83.74 and a current ratio of 83.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 280.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. 59.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

