Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,740 shares during the quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $41.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.31.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

