Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Has $4.06 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 comprises approximately 1.2% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,681. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $165.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.03 and its 200 day moving average is $133.76. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 27.15%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

