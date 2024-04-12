Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Increases Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for 2.0% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $7,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $240.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $229.85 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.43.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

