Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,393 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,642 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $291,985,000 after purchasing an additional 61,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $238,991,000 after purchasing an additional 938,755 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 44.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,993,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $170,274,000 after purchasing an additional 924,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,257,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHP. Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BHP stock opened at $59.50 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.04.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

