Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Purchases 14,146 Shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,146 shares during the period. iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF comprises 9.3% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC owned about 4.98% of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF worth $32,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 457.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 144.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000.

NYSEARCA:REZ opened at $70.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.64 million, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $60.64 and a 1-year high of $76.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.96.

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

