Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $59.00 price target on the natural resource company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FCX. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.71.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $52.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average is $39.38.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 13,248.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,351,630 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $227,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311,538 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,257,523 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $266,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,490,074 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,468,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465,687 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,160,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

