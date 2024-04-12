Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Sells $399,011.52 in Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) COO Scott James Morris sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $399,011.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 122,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,444,666.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Scott James Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $284,400.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $280,050.00.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $112.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.79. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $117.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.22. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 100.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 617.3% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRPT shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Freshpet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.36.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

