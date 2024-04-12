FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Short Interest Up 470.8% in March

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 470.8% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

FUJIFILM Price Performance

FUJIY traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $11.06. The company had a trading volume of 135,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,960. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. FUJIFILM has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $70.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.40.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FUJIFILM will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About FUJIFILM

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

