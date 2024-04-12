Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

FULT has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Fulton Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.40.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ FULT opened at $14.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.79. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $17.06.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $271.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.70 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 18.94%. Fulton Financial’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulton Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FULT. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 16.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,682,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,370,000 after purchasing an additional 232,462 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 76.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 158,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 519.7% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 20,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,806 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,879,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 91.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 143,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 68,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

