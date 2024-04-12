FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Issued By National Bank Financial

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $3.36 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.52. The consensus estimate for Rogers Communications’ current full-year earnings is $3.62 per share.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.17%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $39.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.59. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $36.55 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.3742 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 36,514,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,709,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,888 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP raised its position in Rogers Communications by 1,575.9% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 15,903,262 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $744,432,000 after buying an additional 14,954,351 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,707,709 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $594,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,264 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $646,770,000 after acquiring an additional 238,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,074,702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $520,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,306 shares during the period. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

