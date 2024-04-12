FY2024 EPS Estimates for Russel Metals Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Russel Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.63 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.94. The consensus estimate for Russel Metals’ current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$46.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Russel Metals from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.79.

RUS opened at C$40.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.49. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of C$32.12 and a twelve month high of C$47.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.06 billion. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.92%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

