G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Short Interest Update

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 817.2% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

G6 Materials Stock Down 8.2 %

OTCMKTS:GPHBF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 23,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,730. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.09. G6 Materials has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.31.

G6 Materials (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. G6 Materials had a negative return on equity of 191.83% and a negative net margin of 154.24%.

About G6 Materials

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

