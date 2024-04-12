G6 Materials (CVE:GGG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.08

G6 Materials Corp. (CVE:GGG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 4000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

G6 Materials Stock Up 5.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Get G6 Materials alerts:

G6 Materials (CVE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.41 million during the quarter. G6 Materials had a negative net margin of 153.59% and a negative return on equity of 186.74%.

About G6 Materials

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for G6 Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G6 Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.