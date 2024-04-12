Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) to Issue Dividend of $0.01

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 12th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0112 per share on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.
Gafisa Stock Performance
GFASY opened at $3.00 on Friday. Gafisa has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $6.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.07.
Gafisa Company Profile
