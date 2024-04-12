Gafisa S.A. to Issue Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:GFASY)

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 12th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0112 per share on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

Gafisa Stock Performance

Shares of Gafisa stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07. Gafisa has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $6.94.

Get Gafisa alerts:

Gafisa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Gafisa SA operates as a development and construction company under the Gafisa brand name in Brazil. The company is involved in residential, commercial, and hotel projects. It also provides technical consultancy services, and real estate management and construction services to third parties. Gafisa SA was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Gafisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gafisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.