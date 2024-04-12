Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $43.40

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.40 and last traded at $43.70, with a volume of 573125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 2,500 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,825. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 38,942 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

