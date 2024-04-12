GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GEHC traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.64. 307,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,471,975. The firm has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.08.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 3.97%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.08.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

