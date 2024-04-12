GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Mizuho

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $96.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.08.

GEHC stock opened at $88.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.08. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEHC. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

