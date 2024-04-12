Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 2,636 Shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PWB. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $89.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $63.73 and a 1-year high of $90.92.

