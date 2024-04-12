Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1,568.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,275 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $97.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $105.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.36.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

