Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,261 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MicroStrategy by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,126,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $369,965,000 after purchasing an additional 103,107 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in MicroStrategy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,949,000 after purchasing an additional 34,945 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 31.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,297,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 189,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,518,000 after buying an additional 12,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,479,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on MicroStrategy from $990.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen cut their price target on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,810.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,473.00.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

Shares of MSTR opened at $1,551.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $266.00 and a 52-week high of $1,999.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,205.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $733.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 55.07 and a beta of 2.89.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.84, for a total transaction of $7,289,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.84, for a total value of $7,289,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.24, for a total value of $8,612,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,437.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,084 shares of company stock valued at $107,796,968. Corporate insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Articles

