Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $799,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,864 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCEF. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 66,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:PCEF opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average is $17.83. The firm has a market cap of $683.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12 month low of $15.97 and a 12 month high of $18.87.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

