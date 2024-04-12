Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $929,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIL. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 849.1% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $94,000.

Get Global X Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Global X Silver Miners ETF stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.83. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.98.

About Global X Silver Miners ETF

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.