Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 64.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 673,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,468,000 after purchasing an additional 135,684 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 15,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at $12,515,756.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 492,569 shares of company stock valued at $41,213,950. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $87.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 243.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.46. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.36 and a 12 month high of $94.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.61 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTD. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.