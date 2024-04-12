Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 6,899 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,899 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $55.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.69. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $74.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 104.85%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

