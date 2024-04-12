Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 841 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of CIBR opened at $55.97 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.41 and a fifty-two week high of $59.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.0237 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

