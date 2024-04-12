General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.470-4.520 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

General Mills Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of GIS opened at $67.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.13. The company has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. General Mills has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.13%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.18.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,782 shares of company stock worth $5,057,820. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

