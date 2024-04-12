General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Barclays

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.57.

General Motors Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $43.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $46.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.39.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $219,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $219,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at $544,800.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,280,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in General Motors by 80.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,747,000 after buying an additional 6,548,022 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 454.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,216,283 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,961,000 after buying an additional 4,275,293 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $650,062,000 after buying an additional 3,247,050 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,237,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $726,942,000 after buying an additional 2,905,689 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

