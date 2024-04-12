Genesis Energy, L.P. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.

Genesis Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years. Genesis Energy has a payout ratio of 38.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GEL opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.42. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 2.04. Genesis Energy has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $12.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.31). Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $774.10 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEL. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 22.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 19.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,431,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,766,000 after buying an additional 234,305 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 8,647.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 81,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

See Also

