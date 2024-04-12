Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.89.

Shares of GPC opened at $146.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.09. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $174.91. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 42.87%.

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

