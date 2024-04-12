GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) rose 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $10.27. Approximately 110,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 422,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPRK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of GeoPark from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of GeoPark in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Get GeoPark alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GeoPark

GeoPark Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $552.75 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.24.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.54 million. GeoPark had a return on equity of 79.78% and a net margin of 14.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GeoPark Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

GeoPark Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio is 27.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoPark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of GeoPark by 480.0% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in GeoPark by 1,147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in GeoPark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeoPark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.