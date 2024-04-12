GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 853 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,046 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,588,189 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $641,366,000 after acquiring an additional 514,698 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at $37,673,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Maximus by 68.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 570,702 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,230,000 after purchasing an additional 231,666 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 22.3% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,124,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,958,000 after purchasing an additional 204,796 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,451,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

MMS stock opened at $80.30 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.39 and a 52 week high of $89.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. Maximus had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.74%.

In other Maximus news, CFO David Mutryn sold 8,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $671,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,159.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

